Status Yellow wind warning issued for entire country
Met Éireann issues wind warning
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country for this afternoon and into this evening.
According to forecasts the winds will be south to southeast reaching mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 80 and 110km/h.
Winds strongest along Atlantic coastal counties at first but the strong winds will extend countrywide through the course of the Monday afternoon and evening.
