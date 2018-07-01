Met Éireann is warning of drought conditions across the country this week

With little or no rain forecast for most areas over the coming week, Met Éireann is warning of drought or near-drought conditions developing in the coming days across Ireland.

Irish Water is urging customers around the country to conserve existing water supplies. Here are some of the ways you can reduce water waste.

- Do not fill/use paddling pools

- Do not water your lawn.

- Consider have a short shower instead of a bath.

- Don't run the tap when you brush your teeth, just half fill a glass with water and use that to rinse out your mouth.

- Check for any leaks on your property and switch off or restrict flows to these areas until repairs can be carried out.

- Do not wash your car.

Remember, we are all sharing the public water supply. You may not be immediately affected by restrictions but your behaviour can have a serious impact on other supplies further away from the main water source. So please conserve all supplies and think about your water use.

Night-time restrictions continue

Night time restrictions are continuing for the main group water scheme serving the Carrigallen/Cloone/Aughavas area. Supply is being switched off nightly at 10pm and is restored each morning in a bid to conserve supply. Please be aware that this will continue this week.