Warm weather and drought conditions will continue throughout next week
Status Yellow warning has been issued for Leitrim again.
Another Status Yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann. The weather forecaster is warning that the hot weather and drought conditions of the past week will continue through to the end of next week.
This will further exacerbate water supply issues and people are urged to conserve water. The public is also reminded that the nationwide hosepipe ban has come into effect today.
