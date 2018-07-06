Warm weather and drought conditions will continue throughout next week

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Status Yellow high temperature warning issued for entire country

Status Yellow warning has been issued for Leitrim again.

Another Status Yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann. The weather forecaster is warning that the hot weather and drought conditions of the past week will continue through to the end of next week.

This will further exacerbate water supply issues and people are urged to conserve water. The public is also reminded that the nationwide hosepipe ban has come into effect today.