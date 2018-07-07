Hot, humid conditions for Leitrim today

Today, Saturday, July 7, 2018 will be a humid, warm day. There will be some light rain or drizzle in some coastal parts especially during the middle of the day, but it will be generally dry further inland. There will be a mix of cloud and warm sunny spells, best in eastern areas. Warm with afternoon temperatures of 19 or 20 degrees Celsius in western areas 22 or 23 degrees Celsius inland.

Tonight

Humid and close on Saturday night, with a mix of cloud and clear spells in lows of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius.

