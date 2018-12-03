It will turn very, very cold tonight in Leitrim

Cloudy and misty weather, with a little patchy drizzle clearing, with a risk of some frost locally at first. Bright today, with some good sunny spells developing. Mainly dry, apart from the odd coastal shower. Top temperatures 7 to 9 C., in moderate northwesterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Cold tonight with clear skies in most places. Lowest temperatures zero to -2 C., with a widespread hard frost and icy stretches on some roads. Some patches of mist and fog are likely to form also, in light variable breezes.