Christmas Eve is here! What has the weather in store for us?
Bright and cool start this morning
Christmas Eve has finally arrived and the good news is that it will continue generally dry. Cloud will increase during the day but it will remain relatively mild with afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light southeast winds.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be largely dry and cloudy. It will be cold overnight with temperatures dropping to 2 or 3 degrees, but temperatures will rise everywhere overnight to reach values of between 7 and 11 degrees on Christmas morning.
