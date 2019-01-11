More rain for Leitrim and surrounding areas this evening

Today, Friday, January 11, will be mostly cloudy. Overall, a good deal of dry weather, but there will be some patches of mist and drizzle about too, these mainly during the afternoon. Top temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with light west to southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will start off mainly dry. However, rain and drizzle will develop. West to southwest breezes will strengthen and become fresh. They'll be strong for a time near northwest coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.