The forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019 in counties Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan

Rain will spread across the west this, Saturday, October 5, morning and then extend further across the east in the afternoon. Drier and brighter weather will move in over the western half of the country later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Breezy for a time in fresh southeast winds. Later in the day winds will moderate. A mix of clear spells and showers on Saturday night. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh westerly winds.