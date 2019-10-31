The forecast isn't looking great if you are planning on trick or treating later tonight!

Today will be cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle through the morning and early afternoon. In the evening in the rain will turn heavier and more persistent. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 °C in moderate to fresh southeast winds, decreasing light to moderate later.

TONIGHT

Tonight will continue cloudy with rain easing for a time then clearing slowly. Lowest temperatures of 7 or 8 °C. The southeast winds will be generally moderate, occasionally fresh, becoming light variable for a time.