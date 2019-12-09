Windy conditions will return tonight with heavy rain as well for counties Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan

Windy in places at first, especially in coastal areas, with fresh northwesterly winds. However, winds will continue to decrease, becoming light to moderate westerly today. A bright and mostly dry day, but a few scattered showers will occur this morning. Maximum temperatures 8 to 10 Celsius. Cloud will increase from the Atlantic later and fresh southerly winds will develop on the west coast.

TONIGHT

Becoming very windy again overnight, with rain developing on the west coast in the early night, extending to all parts overnight. The rain will be heavy in places, accompanied by strong and gusty southerly winds. Cold at first, especially in the east, with minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 Celsius, but becoming mild.