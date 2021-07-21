Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Temperatures set to hit 30C in Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan today

Warning from Chief Medical Officer on hot weather Health risks

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Mist and fog will clear this morning to leave a dry, hot and mostly sunny day though some patches of sea fog will linger throughout the day. The high temperatures may spark off a few heavy showers in the north of the province later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 27 to 30 or 31 degrees generally in a light southeast breeze.

TONIGHT
Tonight will be uncomfortably warm and humid. Any remaining showers will die away early leaving a dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Temperatures staying above 17 to 21 degrees for much of the night. Light southeasterly or variable breezes will allow some mist and fog patches to develop.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie