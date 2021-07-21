Temperatures set to hit 30C in Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan today

Mist and fog will clear this morning to leave a dry, hot and mostly sunny day though some patches of sea fog will linger throughout the day. The high temperatures may spark off a few heavy showers in the north of the province later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 27 to 30 or 31 degrees generally in a light southeast breeze.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be uncomfortably warm and humid. Any remaining showers will die away early leaving a dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Temperatures staying above 17 to 21 degrees for much of the night. Light southeasterly or variable breezes will allow some mist and fog patches to develop.
