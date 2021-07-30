What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Bank Holiday weekend?

Tomorrow, Saturday, will begin mostly cloudy with just occasional bright spells and isolated light showers developing. Showers will become more frequent during the afternoon before easing as some good evening sunny spells develop though staying cloudier in the north of the province. Highest temperature of 16 to 19 degrees light to moderate northwest breezes.

Saturday night: A largely dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells with just some isolated light showers along northern fringes. Lowest temperature of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate north to northwest breezes.

Sunday: A dry day for most with a good deal of cloud with just well scattered showers, mainly affecting eastern and Atlantic coasts. Sunnier spells will develop through the day. Highest temperature of 15 to 19 degrees, coolest in the north and warmest in the south with light to moderate north to northwest winds.

Sunday night: A largely dry and clear night with just isolated showers. Lowest temperature of 7 to 11 degrees in mainly light northerly or variable breezes with mist patches forming.

Bank Holiday Monday: A good deal of dry weather though there will be well scattered showers, with a chance of more frequent showers along Atlantic coasts. There will be sunny spells in the morning before cloud bubbles up in the afternoon but good evening sunshine will break through. Highest temperature of 16 to 19 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes. Dry overnight apart from the odd shower but mist and fog patches will form. Lowest temperature of 9 to 12 degrees.