Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning in place for Leitrim, Longford, Roscommon and Cavan

Thunderstorm warning in place for Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan
A Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning is currently in place for Counties Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Offaly, Roscommon and Galway.
Met Éireann is warning of heavy showers or thunderstorms which may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
The warning is valid from 3.30pm today, Monday, August 9 through to 10pm tonight.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.