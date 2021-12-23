What has the weather in store for us this Christmas weekend?

A cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain slowly spreading north. Clearer, brighter and drier conditions will follow in from the south, extending further north as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.

Friday Night:

Becoming cloudier across the country in the evening with outbreaks of rain pushing in from the southwest. Some patchy mist will form elsewhere before the rain extends to all areas by night. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southeast winds. Met Éireann says that while the exact details of the weather over the Christmas weekend can be a little uncertain at times, with Rudolph's help, Santa will have no problem navigating his way through the rain.

Saturday (Christmas Day):

A rather cloudy Christmas morning with outbreaks of rain moving in from the south and becoming more widespread by the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southeast winds.

Saturday Night:

Some clear breaks in the cloud will develop as the rains slowly moves away to the north. The winds will fall to a light southerly and overnight temperatures will dip to 4 to 7 degrees with some patchy mist developing.

Sunday (St. Stephens Day):

A generally cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of rain at times. The will be some afternoon clear spells however with generally light winds. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.