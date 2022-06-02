The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy conditions today
It will be a cloudy start to Thursday, with showery outbreaks of rain slowly extending eastwards across the province during the morning and some heavy falls likely. The rain will gradually push away to the east during the evening, with sunny spells and scattered showers following. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, with light southwest to westerly winds veering to the northwest and freshening in coastal areas in the evening.
