Derek Ryan is back for New Year's show in Carrick-on-Shannon

Country music sensation Derek Ryan returns to The Landmark on Saturday, January 20 for yet another Massive Country Dance in Landmark Central.



Derek Ryan is taking the Country music scene by storm in the last couple of years with sellout concerts and dance nights in Ireland and abroad which makes him one of the biggest Country Music stars to come out of Ireland. He has won countless accolades including Entertainer Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Best Live Performer. But he is perhaps proudest of the award winning recognition for his songwriting abilities at the Sunday World and Irish Country Music Awards.



Derek fulfilled a long cherished dream of recording in the USA last January working with Nashville producing ‘royalty’, Jeff Balding whose studio credits include Don Henley, Dolly Parton and Shania Twain. He collaborated too with a top notch team of musicians who play for superstars such as Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Lady Antebellum.



Derek has made The Landmark his Leitrim home and returns yet again on Saturday 20th January from 10pm. Followed by a Country Barn Dance in Club 360. Tickets for this show are available on the door on the night. For more information call 071 96 22222 or visit www.thelandmarkhotel.com