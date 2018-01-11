Minister to launch Home Energy Saving Kits for Leitrim and Roscommon

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) will launch of the SEAI Home Energy Saving Kits in Roscommon County Library, Abbey Street, Roscommon at 9.15am, tomorrow, Friday, January 12, 2018.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten T.D. will officially launch the roll out of Home Energy Saving Kits.

The kits, which are already available in Dublin City, and have been funded by SEAI and will be made available, free of charge, in all local library branches in Leitrim and Roscommon to help homeowners manage their energy use.

The six tools in the kit address areas of energy use in the home – space heating, hot water and electricity consumption - and can identify common issues such as lack of insulation, poor ventilation and the appliances that might be driving up the electricity bills.

Ms Josephine Maguire, National Co-ordinator Better Energy, SEAI will also be in attendance at the launch.