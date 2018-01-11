St. Angela’s College offers Bachelor of Applied Science in Nutrition, Food and Business Management

With the rise in popularity of nutrition and healthy foods, the Irish food industry is experiencing a growing need for skilled graduates to create innovative and nutritious food products that will enhance consumers’ lives. St. Angela’s College, Sligo is now offering a Bachelor of Applied Science in Nutrition, Food and Business Management, a full-time degree accredited by NUI Galway and is inviting applications in view of the upcoming CAO deadline on 1 February 2018.

Aimed at students with a strong interest in food, the development of food products, and nutrition and health, the four-year programme provides graduates with a diverse range of both culinary and business skills, such as sensory analysis techniques, food production and new product development, marketing and management.

There are currently excellent employment opportunities in the food industry with a shortage of appropriately qualified graduates with expertise in the fields of nutrition, culinary skills and market trends.

Previous graduates have found rewarding careers in New Product Development, Quality Assurance, Research and Development, Food Lab Technician and Supervisory/Management Roles within Food Companies.

The Bachelor of Applied Science in Nutrition, Food and Business Management seeks to fill this gap in the employment market and further offers graduates the opportunity to pursue studies at Postgraduate, Master and PhD Levels.

For more information on course structure and entry requirements visit St. Angela’s College website www.stangelas.nuigalway.ie/nutritionfoodbusiness.