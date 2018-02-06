Enchanting family show at Roscommon Arts Centre

Roscommon Arts Centre is welcoming back Galway based children’s theatre company Branar to present their stage adaptation of ‘How To Catch a Star’ on Saturday, February 17 for two captivating performances.

Based on the beloved book by award-winning Irish author, Oliver Jeffers, the story tells of a boy who was always looking up. He dreams of becoming friends with a star and he sets out to catch it. This is the story of his adventure. This adaptation which is suitable for children aged 4+, combines puppetry with a magical, original score and evocative animation and design complete with Branar’s signature storytelling which creates a show that reminds us all to follow our dreams. Filled with plenty of laugh out loud moments as well as the visual magic that Branar are well known for, ‘The Way Back Home’ premiered at the 2017 Galway International Arts Festival where it promptly sold out.

‘How to Catch a Star’ takes place on Saturday, February 17 at 12pm and 2pm and as capacity is limited, pre-booking is advisable by contacting the Roscommon Arts Centre on 09066 25824.