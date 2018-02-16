Wait No More! - the Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen presents Samuel Beckett’s ‘Waiting For Godot’

The Corn Mill Theatre Group in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim will stage Samuel Beckett’s ‘Waiting For Godot’ from Wednesday, February 21 to Saturday, February 24. The classic tragicomedy gets a healthy dose of rural wit as classic theatre meets Leitrim sensibilities.

Waiting has never been so fun. Or tragic.

The play is directed by Philip McIntyre (RTE All Ireland winner) and stars Killian McGuinness (RTE All Ireland winner), Charles McGuinness (RTE All Ireland Nominee), Larry O’Halloran, Chris Slattery and Luke Patterson. Louis and Jonathan Finnegan (both RTE All Ireland winners) designed and constructed the set.

Philip says the production aims to honour the great play but enhance its physical humour and witticism,

“This is a beautifully written play with heart-breaking moments and true sadness. But it’s also full of energy, comedy and playfulness. Our interpretation adds a little Leitrim humour to a play full of characters and consequence.”

The play centres on Estragon and Vladimir, two tramps who wait for the arrival of the mysterious Godot. To entertain themselves they tell stories, eat carrots, philosophise, dance, try on boots, sing and contemplate life, death and suitable head-wear for the tramp at the cross roads.

The two men meet the pompous Pozzo and his slave Lucky; who is held by a leash but is a wonder on the dance floor. A young boy enters with updates on Godot’s arrival, but Vladamir and Estragon begin to wonder is their wait in vain.

Philip says that audiences shouldn’t be fooled by the misinterpretation that the play is too high-brow or serious,

“When critics deem a play a masterpiece, general audiences sometimes dismiss the play, thinking it too arty, intense or absurd. But really, what is too high-brow about two tramps waiting? Come and see Waiting For Godot and you’ll discover lots of comedy, heartache and thoughtful moments.”

Waiting for Godot is The Corn Mill Theatre Group's entry into the 2018 Amateur Drama Circuit of Ireland (A.D.C.I.). They will play 8 Drama Festivals on the Circuit around the country, hoping to a secure a place in the final in Athlone in April.

The show runs from Wednesday 21st to Saturday 24th February at 8.30pm nightly at The Corn Mill Theatre in Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Tickets are €15 (concessions €12) and can be booked at bookings@thecornmill.com or 087 257 0363. Don’t wait too long before booking!