Leitrim to mark Fairtrade Fortnight with special events

Fairtrade Fortnight 2018 is running until 11th March with special events taking place in Co Leitrim.

Carrick-on-Shannon is a Fairtrade Town since 2011.

The Carrick-on Shannon-Fairtrade Steering Group will be hosting awareness events in the town to celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight. On Thursday 8th March, 2018, Fairtrade Supporters are invited to assemble at Kellys Shop at 11.00am and will parade through the town to the Market Yard.

This year, the Committee is pleased to welcome Roberto Arturo Lopez, Sustainability Programme Manager with COAGRICSAL.

Roberto Arturo Lopez was born and raised in Honduras by a single mother. Since early childhood, he was taught the ways of coffee farming from both his mother and grandfather who worked on small coffee farms.

Now Roberto is employed by COAGRICSAL as Sustainability Program Manager, having worked his from way up from Certification Program Officer and Production Manager. Currently, Roberto is working to improve the quality of life of the members of the cooperative and involving the women and young members in management and technological development to drive better farming and reduce contamination.

Roberto works on spreading the importance of Fairtrade and the benefits of being certified, as well the positive impact that it has on development in Honduras. As Certification Programme Manager, Roberto created farmer profiles to gather information from each member of the co-op and to record the work the Fairtrade premium helped them achieve. He also works to ensure the education, health and economic development of the co-op members.

“One of the most enjoyable parts of the work is visiting not just the farms, but the families working there; to listen to their dreams and goals, and share a moment with the children listening to them talk about who they want to be when they grow up” said Roberto Arturo Lopez.

Roberto, together with representatives from Fairtrade Ireland will be speaking at the event in the Market Yard on Thursday, 8th March and all are welcome to attend and hear how supporting Fairtrade can make a huge difference to the lives of others in less well off places in the world.

Fairtrade is an alternative approach to conventional trade and based on a partnership between some of the most disadvantaged farmers and workers in the developing world and the people who buy their products. When farmers and workers can sell on Fairtrade terms, it provides them with a better opportunity to improve their lives and plan for their future.



