Leitrim festival Cowboys and Heroes is back

The Cowboys and Heroes launch was a roaring success last Tuesday night with some of the biggest names in Irish Country attending. There was a great taste of the things to come with artists like Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Johnny Brady, Patrick Feeney and Lisa McHugh to name but a few.

Shannonside’s very own Joe Finnegan was present to show his support and it was announced that Ciaran Rosney will be debuting on the Saturday of the festival with his newly formed band. Simon Power, a Cowboys and Heroes organiser, also revealed that this year’s charity of choice, the Make a Wish Foundation, would be receiving all proceeds from the gate on the Monday of the festival.

The news was also given that there will be the addition of a third stage sponsored by Downtown Country for emerging artists along with the talent packed Country Star Competition.

Cowboys and Heroes 2018 is shaping into one of the biggest weekends in the festival calendar. Last year’s festival will be highlighted next Tuesday the 13th of March on RTE’s Stetson and Stilettos. For further details check out cowboysandheroes.ie.