Nearly two in every three girls are now getting HPV Vaccine

The Minister for Health, Simon Harris has welcomed the increase in uptake rates of the HPV Vaccine and the fact that nearly two in every three girls are now getting the HPV Vaccine.

The HSE has confirmed a national uptake rate of around 62% - eleven per cent higher than the preliminary figure from last year of 51%. However speaking today at the launch of Phase Two of the HPV Vaccine Information Campaign, Minister Harris warned against complacency and stressed that more needs to be done to increase the uptake rate.

Minister Harris said, “I am delighted to help launch Phase Two of this campaign. This vaccine saves lives and prevents cancer. The HPV vaccine prevents the most common strains of HPV that cause cervical cancer. The HPV Vaccination Programme and this campaign aim to support parents in ensuring their daughters get the vaccine and get protected. I know that parents want to do everything possible to make sure their children are healthy and protected from preventable diseases.”

Minister Harris thanked all those involved in the campaign. In particular, the Minister praised speaker and advocate Laura Brennan, who has cervical cancer.

Minister Harris said “Vaccination teams are returning to schools in the coming weeks to administer the second dose of the HPV vaccine. I encourage the parents of any girl who missed the first dose to take advantage of this opportunity for their daughter to receive this important and lifesaving vaccine.”