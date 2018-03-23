President to mark Earth Hour

As in previous years, President and Sabina Higgins have decided to mark Earth Hour by switching off the lights in Áras an Uachtaráin today, Saturday 24 March.

Announcing the initiative, President Higgins said: “The symbolic and unified act of switching off the lights in homes and public buildings is a powerful one; an act that will shine a light on the urgent need for climate action.

"Earth Hour is an important and empowering event in our calendar. It is a time that we come together, across borders and time zones, to highlight the importance of taking action to protect our planet and societies from the effects of climate change.

"The Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals provide a clear indication of the actions we need to take, together. Earth Hour is a moment to illustrate our shared resolve to make the required actions a reality.”