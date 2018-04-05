Gardai to meet with local community alert group

An Garda Siochana and the local community alert group are holding a meeting in Dowra Resource Centre on WednesdayApril 11 at 8pm.

The objective of the meeting is to encourage, promote and advise on crime prevention strategies.

There will be a number of speakers on the night including the Crime Prevention Officer from Monaghan and the Inspector and Sargent from Cavan Garda Station who will give advice on property marking and Road Safety.

The local Gardai will also be in attendance to answer any questions. Everyone welcome.