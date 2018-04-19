The Rolling Stones, exceptional dramatic offerings and more at Leitrim's Dock Arts Centre

The Rolling Stones will be in Dublin on May 17 but you can see them in Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, April 20!

The Dock Arts Centre will be screening a Rolling Stones film 'Shine A Light' on tomorrow so if you want to experience this iconic band live before you head to see them in May the Dock is the place to be.

Director Martin Scorsese captures the legendary rock and roll band in concert during their 'A Bigger Bang' tour in 2006.

Filmed over two nights at New York's Beacon Theater, the concert features guest appearances from Buddy Guy, Christina Aguilera and Jack White. Tracks include: 'Jumpin' Jack Flash', 'Tumbling Dice', 'Brown Sugar', 'Sympathy for the Devil', 'Start Me Up', '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction', and many more.

To top the night off we have we also have a post screening gig with up-and-coming Sligo-based band 'The Hunter '. They played at the last songwriter’s gathering and went down really well so if you come to the film, make sure to hang around afterwards.

With a unique sound, featuring Teresa Galvin – vocals and guitar, Stephanie Pawula - vocals and percussion and Fionnuala Kennedy- vocals and double bass, the Hunter has a refreshing repertoire consisting of their own original music interspersed with choice covers.

The evening’s entertainment will start at 7pm and tickets to both the film and gig are just €10.

A major new play opens at The Dock

Directed by Anthony Fox and with a cast of six exceptional actors, Norah, comes to The Dock on Thursday 26 April as part of a national tour.

Produced by The New Theatre in association with The Dock and Pavillion Theatre Norah is set in 1981 Belfast where Norah McVeigh is battling to save her brother Kyran. He made the decision to go on hunger strike and has lost consciousness. Norah is now faced with the difficult decision to respect his political choice or save his life.

Through confrontations with The British Home Office, the Catholic Church, the RUC, the IRA, and her own family, Norah’s convictions and loyalties are put to the test.

With a cast of six, BBC Stewart Parker award-winning writer Gerard Humphreys has scripted a bold retelling of a tumultuous time in Ireland’s history, recounting the political and moral challenges that faced women as they battled on many fronts to save their families and communities.

Above all, this is a story of family and the untold struggles of those left behind by history.

The cast is made up of Juliette Crosbie, Hannah Carnegie, Ethan Dillon, Barbara Dempsey, Brendan Quinn & Ian Meehan. With these six excellent actors on stage combined with the writing of Gerard Humphreys and assured direction of Anthony Fox you are guaranteed a night of excellent theatre.

Three of Ireland's top traditional musicians

Three of Ireland's finest instrumentalists have announced that they are to come together to form a new group. Paddy Keenan, Frankie Gavin and Dermot Byrne are to merge their considerable musical talents for a series of performances at home and abroad. The new group is called KGB.

The trio are synonymous with Irish music both in their own individual right and as members of some of this country's most famous traditional bands, All are multiple award winners who have made outstanding contributions to traditional Irish music.

Paddy Keenan is one of Ireland`s finest pipers, best known as a founding member of the Bothy Band. Paddy is also an accomplished low whistle and banjo player. Paddy’s contributions to traditional Irish music were marked in 2002, when he received the TG4 Gradam Ceoil Musician of the Year award and in 2011 by the Irish Music Association with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Frankie Gavin is one of Ireland`s greatest ever fiddle players. His name is immediately associated with the group De Dannan who are credited with breaking new ground in Irish traditional music through innovative choices of material and arrangements and a unique style of playing. Frankie has recorded and played with every genre of music from the Rolling Stones to Stephane Grappelli. He has the distinction of playing for four US presidents.

He was recently awarded the 2018 TG4 Gradam Ceoil, the premier award in traditional Irish music.

Dermot Byrne is one of Ireland’s most outstanding traditional accordion players. For many years a member of Altan, Dermot performed, recorded and toured extensively with the group along with artists like Donal Lunny, Steve Cooney and Stephane Grapelli. In other collaborations he has performed previously with Frankie Gavin, Sharon Shannon, and The Stunning along with many other outstanding Irish and international musicians. For his contribution to Irish music Dermot was chosen as TG4's Traditional Musician of the Year 2013.

KGB wil play for one night only at The Dock on Saturday, April 21.

Tickets for all these events are already selling fast so make sure to get yours on 0719650828 or at www.thedock.ie