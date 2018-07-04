Leitrim Guardian AGM

The Leitrim Guardian will hold its AGM tonight, July 4 , at 9pm in Berry's Tavern, Drumshanbo. All are welcome. In fact, we would love to see you there!



This meeting will consider the future of the Leitrim Guardian. New members of the committee are urgently required in order to secure the future of this historic journal.

Would you like to be part of this piece of history? If so, please attend the AGM and find out what you can do. Every little contribution helps. Would you like to be a committee member, become an officer? Perhaps you are good at marketing, can help with our website, manage our online sales, or can help with distribution? Maybe you would like to help with proofreading? It could be that you know people who have good stories to tell and you can encourage them to write a piece for the forthcoming edition?



The more hands we have on deck, the easier the job is for everyone. We welcome all to attend the AGM who would like to add their voice of support to the future of this historic publication. Find out what you can do to help!

Should you be unable to attend the AGM but would like to help please send an email about what skills you an contribute or area of particular interest to the editor blaithingallagher@eircom.net or secretary Fr John Sexton fjsexton@gmail.com or 0879438423.

Election of officers for the coming year will take place at the AGM. We look forward to seeing you there.