Surprise 80's Movie Fundraising Screening at Carrick Cineplex

This weekend there's a surprise 80's Classic Movie Screening fundraising for Anne Marie Hayden's The Way Back Fund on Sunday, July 8 at Carrick Cineplex.

Film starts at 6pm; after the the film there'll be 80's tunes in the cafe from DJ Ash. Film certificate: 12.

Tickets available on the door or pre-sale online via www.carrickcineplex.ie



• €20 for adults (includes prosecco cocktail on arrival)

• €12 for under 18's (includes popcorn snack tray)



Anne Marie Hayden is being treated in Germany having an extremely rare tumour removed. Funds raised on the night will go towards helping with her medical expenses. There will also be a raffle on the night. All support is greatly appreciated.

