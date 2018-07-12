Longford prepares for Ireland's newest motor show - Old School New School

A special fundraiser has been planned for this weekend in aid of the Andrew O'Malley Fund and St Christopher's Services in Longford.

Old School New School is Ireland’s newest motor show, catering for all types of vintage modified vehicles

The event will be held on Sunday, July 15 at St Mel's College, Longford Town from 12pm to 5pm.

It will feature 300 show cars, 20 trade stands, activities for children and show car entry is strictly from 9am to 12pm.

General entry on the day is €10; car and driver €10 and children under 12 go free.

An onsite canteen and drivers club will be provided on the day. There will be awards for the top 10 cars on show and lots of prizes to be won.

The day promises to be fun for all the family and, most importantly, it raises much needed funds for two very worthy causes: The Andrew O'Malley Fund and St Christopher's Services.

About the charities

The Andrew O'Malley was set up by his family after, through no fault of his own, he suffered a life-changing accident on December 1, 2016, which left him a quadriplegic.

Money raised will help Andrew to live as independently as possible. For more details see the dedicated Facebook page: facebook.com/helpandrewomalley/

St Christopher's Services, founded by parents and friends provides a comprehensive, efficient and innovative service to people with intellectual difficulties.

So please come along to St Mel's College, Longford this Sunday to show your support for these very worthy causes and to check out all the fabulous vehicles on show.



Facebook

For more details on this weekend's motor show see the Old School New School facebook page on facebook.com/osns.irl/