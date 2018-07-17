Music and more at Joe Moooney Summer School

The 30th annual Joe Mooney Summer School kicks off this weekend when the finest traditional musicians from home and abroad gather in the picturesque town of Drumshanbo.



The Summer school runs from Saturday, July 21 to Saturday, July 28 hosting a wide range of events throughout the week.

Every aspect of traditional music is catered for through classes, workshops, recitals, talks, concerts and ceilithe in various venues throughout the town.

During the week 65 tutors will conduct classes covering music, song and dance.

Registration

Registration for classes takes place in the Mayflower Community Centre on Sunday afternoon, July 22, from 4pm until 6pm and again on Monday morning, July 23rd, from 8.30am. Classes commence every morning at 10am (9.30am for set dancers) until 1pm (12 on Saturday) and cater for all age groups from 6 years up.

Dancing

As always, dancing plays a very prominent part in the summer school and this year is no different. Whether it’s set dancing, sean-nós dancing, old style step dancing or two hand dancing, all styles are catered for.

Unfortunately, Leitrim’s own Edwina Guckian will not be with us this year, but she is ably replaced by the equally talented Patrick Devane from Connemara, who will conduct the Junior Sean Nós classes.

Assisting Patrick with these classes will be our own Lillie Crossley from Annaduff.

Flute and Whistle recital

The flute and whistle recital, which takes place in the Community Centre on Wednesday, July 25 has a special significance this year, as musicians gather to pay tribute to the legendary Mick Woods, who sadly passed away shortly after last year’s summer school.

Riverside Park events

The Riverside Park in the town centre, with the magnificent Danú sculpture as its centrepiece, will also host a number of events, weather permitting.

Among these will be renowned children’s storyteller Niall De Búrca, on Thursday, July 26 at 3.00pm, while musicians will gather there for daily sessions from 4 to 6pm.

Let us hope that the recent fine weather plays its part and the sun shines down on the festivities.

Special performance by Singer and songwriter - Mick Blake

An event not to be missed is that featuring local singer – songwriter Mick Blake, who performs in St. John’s Church on Tuesday, July 24.

Mick’s performance, entitled “After the Tiger” will feature many of the modern political ballads he has penned in the wake of the Celtic Tiger.

Also read: Drumshanbo and Glenade Lough in major new TV ad

Winners of An Tóstal Stylish Silage 2018