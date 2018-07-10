Drumshanbo and Glenade Lough in major new TV Ad

Fáilte Ireland has today appointed a dedicated head of operations for its newest regional experience brand, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. The appointment comes ahead of a specially created TV ad for the region airing for the first time this morning Tuesday, July 10 as part of Fáilte Ireland’s domestic marketing campaign for the brand.

The TV ad uses a visual style to draw the viewer in and place themselves in the activities and landscape of the area, centred around the idea of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands being ‘Yours to Uncover’. It will feature natural gems across the region, including the hills ofDrumshanbo and Glenade Lough in Leitrim as well as Lough Key Forest Park and Cortober in Roscommon, and Lough Ree in Athlone, Westmeath.

With a 75% audience reach planned over the coming weeks, the ad will premiere on TV3 this morning and will also appear in the breaks for high rating programmes such as The Sunday Game, Coronation Street, Fair City and RTÉ News.

In another major milestone for Fáilte Ireland’s newest regional experience brand, the national tourism development authority has today announced the appointment of Paddy Mathews as its new Head of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands covers the ‘heart’ of the country, from Leitrim down to East Clare and extending through Longford, Roscommon, East Galway, as well as parts of Westmeath, Cavan, North Tipperary and Offaly. It complements Fáilte Ireland’s other key brands - the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East and Dublin.

