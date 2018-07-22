Edges of Light unified music in The Glens

Edges of Light is a fusion of music, dance and theatre you need to hear and see to believe. They perform in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on Thursday, July 26 at 8pm.



Edges of Light is a collaboration between Irish dance legend Colin Dunne, fiddler Tola Custy, harpist Maeve Gilchrist and uilleann piper David Power.

The prodigiously talented dancer Colin Dunne joins forces with Tola Custy, Maeve Gilchrist and David Power.

Combining the play of dance with an adventurous musical spirit, the quartet conjure up a beautiful soundscape, weaving simple and complex textures of melody and rhythm inspired by the natural sounds and shimmering patterns of light that announce Ireland’s day.



Their combined talent is an experience not to be missed. Mixing contemporary and traditional music with dance, this theatrical show is an exciting celebration of melody and rhythm, commissioned by Music Network.

“The unifying theme, as the title suggests, is dawn, Irish dawn in particular, and the music evokes both the hush and the brilliance of early morning” - New York Times

“It lifts both audience and performers out of the familiar, and makes us all pay more attention and hear and see and think afresh about the music.” - Paul O'Connor

“Colin Dunne is known as a dancer, but it is probably more accurate to describe him as a musician who plays the body.” - Ellen Cranitch



Tickets are €16/13 and show starts at 8pm on Thursday 26 July, bookings on (071) 9855833 or www.theglenscentre.com

Also read: Leitrim's Ailie Blunnie included in line up alongside Glen Hansard for 'Hey Troubadour'