Leitrim's Ailie Blunnie included in line-up alongside Glen Hansard for 'Hey Troubadour'

Carrick-on-Shannon's Ailie Blunnie to perform at 'Hey Troubadour'
Carrick-on-Shannon's Ailie Blunnie has been included in a terrific line-up of singers as part of the 'Hey Troubadour' event that will be held in Dublin on Saturday, September 15.
Delighted to announce Hey Troubadour on Sept 15th. A day-long celebration of singers and their songs feat @Glen_Hansard @MarkGearynews @DavidKeenanmuso @MongooseTunes @ailbhereddy @SJSwords @AilieBlunnie @JuniorBrotherIE @harry_hoban Info & tix: https://t.co/iK159MxOpp pic.twitter.com/8aCytqeFIQ— Born Optimistic (@bornoptimistic) July 17, 2018
The event will be a celebration of singers and their songs throughout the day in Dublin with busking on Crampton Court from 2pm before the festivities move indoors to the renowned Whelan's venue on Wexford Street from 8pm.
As well as Ailie Blunnie the musical entertainment will be provided by Glen Hansard, Mark Geary, David Keenan, Mongoose, Ailbhe Reddy, Stephen James Smith, Sam Kavanagh (Lalala Choir), Larry Beau, Junior Brother, Natalya O'Flaherty and Harry Hoban.
Tickets are available from bornoptimistic.com.
