Poetry success for local writer

Local writer Louise G Cole has won a prestigious publishing contract after having her poetry chosen by the UK Poet Laureate, Carol Ann Duffy.



Louise, a regular performer at the Dock’s monthly ‘Word Corner Café’, in Carrick on Shannon, has been selected for the Laureate’s Choice series, with publication due in February 2019. This comes hot on the heels of Louise’s Hennessy Literary Award earlier this year.



Louise will be giving a reading of her work at Boyle Arts Festival on Thursday, July 26, her poetry book ‘Beyond the Green Bridge’ will be launched by award winning poet Jane Clarke, at 4pm in King House, Boyle.

Louise was a runner up in the New Roscommon Writing Prize recently. She blogs at louisegcolewriter.wordpress.com, where she explains how her insistence on the ‘G’ in her name is to avoid confusion with an underwear model.

