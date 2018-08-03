Inaugural James P Cullen Memorial Walk in Arigna

This weekend Arigna fondly remembers Jim Cullen and walk along his favourite trails and recall the warm talks and friendship that was shared.



James, or Jim as he was known locally was a wonderful man who was a well respected Brigadier General in the US Army. His family came from Arigna and he visited every year.

On Saturday, August 4 at 12.30pm join the guided walk to Tobhair Aibhe. Dr Kieran O'Connor from NUIG will give a lecture there.

Registration required at The Miner's Bar, Arigna.



Tabhair Aibjne is an ancient Holy Well and Grave on the Sligo mountains. A pilgrim walk to the site took place for years. The view from the shrine is spectacular.

On Sunday, August 5 there is a memorial mass for Jim at 12 noon in Glen Chapel, celebrated by Fr Brian Conlon. At 2pm on Sunday there will be a presentation to journalist Anne Cadwallader. At 3pm there will be music and raffle with Wallop the Spot. Special guest Aoife Duignan.