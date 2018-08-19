Drumkeerin Community Festival

Drumkeerin Community Family Festival kicks off next Friday, August 17 in what will hopefully be the best yet.



The festival is now in its seventh year and again the committee has left no stone unturned in putting together an excellent and varied programme of events.

And no better way to start the festival than with Leitrim's own Seamus O'Rourke with his new play "And Thank You".

The new play will be performed in the Community Centre on Friday night, August 17 at 9pm, bookings only by calling (087) 2448642.



On Saturday 18th is the Old Fair Day and if it is anything like last years, then a great day is in store.

Many new items booked for this year such as a thrashing machine, a blacksmith, a tinsmith, comedy act showing how to make poteen, a Taste of Leitrim in conjunction with Leitrim Enterprise Board with a few more yet to be confirmed.

Add in Street Drama by Andy Redican, the usual stalls and at 5pm, music on the street by the magnificent Stuart Moyles.

Ocean FM will be broadcasting from 11am to 2pm with Paul Kelly and indeed the same Paul Kelly and his band will be playing in the Marquee later that night.



Sunday, August 19 sees the Sports Day at 2.30 and at 7pm that evening, an auction takes place in the marquee.

A list of items to be auctioned can be seen on Facebook and are available in the shops / pubs. Anyone wishing to donate an item, or anyone that wishes to enter an item to be auctioned for themselves, please call Mary on 0834483090.

Monday evening, August 20 is all for the children with magician Joe Daly from RTE Television performing his tricks for the kids in the marquee at 6pm, indeed, he will follow that with a performance for adults as well so an evening to look forward for all the family. Following that show, there is a free disco for U12s.



Tuesday, August 21 the now famous Fashion Show, compare this year is the excellent Linda Slevin and as always Female and Male models.



Wednesday, August 22 street events which will include the famous Flea Circus, the €1,000 ball race and Seamus Moore later that night in the marquee.



Plenty to look forward to next week in Drumkeerin!