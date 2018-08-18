Ballinamore Family Festival continues to attract big crowds this weekend

Ballinamore is enjoying a successful week of festival fun, and it continues this weekend with a great line up.

Saturday, August 18 kicks off with the Children's Fancy Dress at 1.30pm, before the Sean O'Heslin's GAA Blitz at 4pm, the Hunt and Duck Final at 7pm.

The John Joe McGirl Commemoration Parade starts at 8pm and Bagatelle with support band The Wave hit the Platform at 9pm.

The festival draws to a close on Sunday, August 19 with a FREE Family Fun Day on Main Street with kids obstacles, slides and more. At 7pm watch out for Team skiing on Main Street.

Jake Carter is the main act on Sunday night, he will perform on the platform at 9pm. Brother of Nathan, the 19-year-old already has a large fan base and will be hoping to convert a few more listeners into fans after his appearance in Ballinamore!

The end of festival fireworks display always impresses, catch them on the Golf Links Road from 11.15pm. All the pubs in town will provide music and entertainment every night during the festival. Pick up your brochure in town now and stay up to date with any changes during the festival on FB/ballinamorefestival or @Ballinamorefest

