Coda bring their rich musical harmonies to The Dock this Saturday, November 17.

It is rare to find a group of singers and musicians who can combine strong backgrounds in Irish traditional, folk and contemporary popular music with an a capella singing ability developed through classical choral music. This is the potent mix that the Mayo based group Coda bring to their music.

The group are no strangers to Leitrim and indeed they performed recently in Kiltyclogher to a rapt audience and a rapturous reception.

Their appearance in The Dock will be their only concerts in the region this year so don’t miss out on what will be a really entertaining and hugely enjoyable evening of music and song.

The show will begin at 8.30pm and tickets are available now from The Dock box office on 0719650828 or on line at www.thedock.ie