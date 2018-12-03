Garadice at The Sugar Club
Garadice play The Sugar Club
Garadice, the four piece Leitrim based band comprising of Eleanor Shanley, Padraig McGovern, John McCartin and Dave Sheridan perform in The Sugar Club, Lower Leeson Street, Dublin on December 9 to launch their new cd 'Garadice'.
The collaborative is a spin off from Leitrim County Council's initiative 'The Leitrim Equation'. With music from Leitrim and beyond the night is guaranteed to be a hugely entertaining night with guests Donal Lunny, Tom Morrow and Eleanor Quaine.
The concert starts at 8pm and tickets are available from tickets.ie.
