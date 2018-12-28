Nollaig na mBan Ladies Lunch to be held in Kilronan Castle

Nollaig na mBan is on Sunday, January 6 and is also the date for a Women’s Little Christmas Black Dress Lunch event in aid of the Simon Community that will take place in the Kilronan Castle Hotel, Keadue.

Tickets are now on sale for the Women’s Little Christmas Black Dress Lunch priced at €45 each. All ladies who wish to purchase tickets for the Christmas Black Dress Lunch in Kilronan Castle Hotel or to obtain further information on it should contact Mary, phone 087-7708865.

Tickets for the Black Dress Lunch can also be obtained on the Eventbrite website. The lunch on January 6 will include a meal and wine.