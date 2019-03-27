Fleeting moments of light by photographer Hugh MacConville at Leitrim Design House

Leitrim Design House are delighted to launch a new collection of work by Sligo based photographer Hugh MacConville this Thursday, April 4 at 5.30pm.



Hugh’s passion for the Irish landscape and its history shines through in this exhibition.

Born in Dublin, he started working in photography in 1969 and learned the craft the old school way. Working with a number of well-known photographic studies enabled Hugh to develop his techniques that allowed him to stretch the artistic potential of black and white, silver-based film to its limits.



Hugh shares some insights into his process: the secret of photography is to capture the mood of a fleeting moment of light in the landscape and to understand the nature of that light. Photography is always a voyage of discovery about the world around you and the people in it. Living in this northwest corner of Ireland is a great place to do this. When you are on the hunt for a photograph you learn something new and this leads you to newer places and different ways at looking at things.

Hugh's images have appeared in books and documentaries.



Hugh left photography for a period of 20 years to work as the organiser of the Gaisce, The President’s Award in the Northwest.

Since he retired from that role in 2016, he returned to photography and we are very glad that he did. This collection is the result of his latest focus and includes images from around the region.

For further info follow FB/ TheLeitrimDesignHouse