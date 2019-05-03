Creative Leitrim - Open call for 2019 applications

Creative Leitrim have opened their call out for applications for arts projects around the county.



The Creative Ireland Programme is a five year all-of-Government initiative to place creativity at the centre of public policy.

Under the programme, each local authority has developed a Culture and Creativity Strategy and in Leitrim one part of that is a countywide open call to community groups, organisations, venues, artists, writers, performers, archaeologists, historians, archivists and everyone involved in the culture and creative sectors to develop high quality projects and programmes that enable groups and individuals to realise their full creative potential and develop and encourage greater access, knowledge and appreciation of the arts, culture and heritage.



To view the Leitrim Creative Ireland Strategy visit leitrimcoco.ie

Applications must be developed by a community group, venue or organisation in partnership with professional practitioners in any creative or cultural arena such as visual or performing arts, literature, heritage or any other cultural area.

A group may make the initial approach to a culture/creativity practitioner with a view to developing a project or visa-versa.

Potential projects could encourage people to explore their own creativity and to explore the arts, culture and heritage in creative and innovative ways. Projects may well enhance the sustainability of those who work in the culture and creativity sectors. Project proposals that involve groups that have had little or no previous involvement in creativity and culture projects will be welcomed.



The nominal amount awarded to any one project will typically be between €500 and €5,000.

While there is no fixed number of awards, there will generally be a larger number of lesser value awards and a small number of higher value ones.

In order to help all applicants, a series of three public meetings are being held to provide advice and assistance to help ensure projects being planned can achieve the best possible experience for everyone involved.



Public meetings

- The Dock, Carrick-on -Shannon, May 8 at 8pm

- Ballinamore Library, May 9 at 8pm

-The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton, May 10 at 8pm

For further information please contact Alice Dixon, Creative Ireland Project Manager, on creativeleitrim@gmail.com or contact Leitrim County Council on 071 96 21694.

Alice will be at the venues from 7.30pm each evening and again after each workshop to chat with individuals one-to-one about their plans.

To download the application form and all other information on Creative Ireland Leitrim Open Call 2019 please check the Leitrim County Council website www.leitrimcoco.ie

