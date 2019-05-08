Boyle Arts Festival celebrates 30 years

The line up for the 30th annual Boyle Arts Festival is almost complete and there can be no doubt that Boyle will be the place to be this summer!

The festival calendar already includes almost 50 events, including an impressive mix of live music, visual arts, opera, drama, film, comedy, interviews, workshops, storytelling, children’s events, poetry, readings and much more!

Boyle Arts Festival will open on July 18 and run until July 27.



Some of the big names to watch out for in the live music genre include The Riptide Movement who will perform in The Storehouse on July 20 and The Blizzards, who will play there on July 26.

Tommy Fleming will bring his Voice of Hope ll’ concert to S. Joseph’s Church on July 21.

Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Eurovision win with Rock & Roll Kids, during a rare performance together in the Church of Ireland, on July 23.



Kieran Goss will be joined by Annie Kinsella for a special late night show in King House on July 26 and there will also be live music from The Swing Cats, Mules and Men, local bands The Martyrs and Fleetwood Craic.

Prepare to be spellbound by stunning melodies and harmonies, when Galway three piece The Whileaways perform in the Church of Ireland on July 22 while another Galway legend, Mary Coughlan will bring Boyle Arts Festival to a close with an intimate performance in The Storehouse on July 27.



The classical music programme will include performances by some of the finest contemporary artists in the country. Watch out for soprano, Emer Barry on July 26, a very special performance of La Boheme by the Harlequin Opera Company in the grounds of Boyle Abbey on July 27.

The RTÉ Contempo Quartet will be joined by the Choir of S. Joseph’s Church for a unique concert in the Church of Ireland on July 25. Also look out for classical music performances by Michael McHale and Patrick Rafter during BAF 2019 along with the acclaimed series of lunchtime concerts.



Two Divas & A Piano, are singers Flo McSweeney and Carmel McCreagh, joined by pianist Fiachra Trench. Together, they will take a wry look at love through blues and jazz standards, classic pop and contemporary songs. They will perform in King House on July 23.

A specially commissioned traditional piece entitled Portal will celebrate the first 30 years of BAF, with a performance by Cathy Jordan, Vincent Woods, John Carty and Siobhán Cleary on July 20.

Watch out for interviews with David Norris, Carole Coleman, Horslips legends - Jim Lockhart and Barry Devlin, spoken word events with Pat McCabe, Eoin McNamee, The Naggin of Knowledge, Moylurg Writers, Paul Connolly, Jane Clark and Brian Leyden.



There will be outrageous comedy from Alison Spittle and atmospheric drama from Beezneez Theatre Company along with many more events still to be announced!

Tickets for a selection of events will soon be available to purchase via the website www.boylearts.com and www.eventbrite.ie

The beautifully restored King House will as always, house the centrepiece of Boyle Arts Festival - the main visual exhibition.

Curated by Paul McKenna, the theme this year is Legacy – 30 years of Boyle Arts Festival and the exhibition features almost 100 of the very best artists from all over Ireland.



Several other exhibitions, including the highly acclaimed local artists exhibition, will take place during the festival and details will be available in the programme and in the Leitrim Observer in the coming weeks.

For more information on Boyle Arts Festival 2019 please visit www.boylearts.com email info@boylearts.com

