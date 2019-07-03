Summer show at Solas Art Gallery Ballinamore

This Friday, July 5 at 7.30pm sees the opening of the 13th Summer Group Exhibition at the Solas Art Gallery.



The exhibition shows selected work from members of the gallery and the wider public.

This event brings great excitement with work pouring in not only from our current members, but also from new talented artists nationally.



There are a variety of mediums including steel sculpture, embroidery, photographic prints, oils, acrylic and encaustic.

The show will be opened by Fine Gael Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn who was recently elected to Leitrim County Council.

Ita is a Ballinamore native and Solas Art Gallery is honoured to have her perform the official opening.

The Summer Group Exhibition runs until the August 24 in conjunction with the Ballinamore Family Festival in August and all other events that make the region such a special place to be.



So come along on July 5 at 7.30pm and enjoy a glass of wine on us while taking in a range of art to suit all tastes.

Call Solas Gallery on (071) 9644210.

