Some fabulous daily events scheduled for Ballinamore's Family Festival

As well as an all star line-up as part of this year's Ballinamore Family festival, the organising committee has a number of events running daily in Ballinamore the week of the festival August 11-18.

Hunt a Duck

Ducks placed in various locations daily. One duck per child, return ducks to The Poor Scholar before 4pm on Saturday, August 17.

Design a Pizza Box

Prizes sponsored by Nina’s Designs to be dropped into Nina’s by Friday, August 16. The winner will be announced on the Saturday afternoon at the platform.

Solas Art Gallery

Open daily from 10am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday with the

Summer Open Art Exhibition.

Cavan/Leitrim Railway Photographic Exhibition

Daily in Ballinamore Library.

Canoeing and Water Fun

12 to 5pm Monday through Friday, canoeing and water skills with River Mania at Ballinamore Marina. Ages 5 years plus.

Festival Committee 2019

Chairperson - David McCabe; secretary - Bridie Gallagher; joint treasurers - Frances Gallagher and Kathryn McTague; safety officer/steward coordinator - Pius Flynn; junior committee liaison - Mary McGirl; PRO - Ross Dooner. Junior Festival Committee 2019: Chloe Murray; Aoibheann McCaffrey; Aoibhinn Keegan; Ella van Der Lann and Lizzie O’Connell.

Pick up one of the Festival brochures for more information in any of the local shops.