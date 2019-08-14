Postponed Mohill Summer Festival events rescheduled for this weekend

The organisers of Mohill Summer Festival had to cancel a few events on Sunday, August 4 due to bad weather. The following events will now be run next Sunday evening, August 18.

The hugely competitive Tug Of War will take place on Glebe Street on the Sunday at 7.30pm. The big question is whether Mohill Fire Brigade can be beaten this year, after having won the title every year for the past three years.

Also on Show evening (Sunday, August 18) there will be a free open air concert with the Late Nite Radio Band in Clarke’s Carpark, starting at 9.30pm. This concert will wrap up the 2019 Mohill Summer Festival.

The festival committee would like to thank everybody who helped and supported this year’s Festival.

Read Also: ‘Kick in the teeth’ for family refused bus seat to parish school