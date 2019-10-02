Fun events for all the family this October in Leitrim

Now that everyone has settled back into the school routine after the long summer, it’s time to get busy with some extra-curriculum activities and fun!



The Dock, has plenty of cool stuff planned for children, young people and their families, to keep everyone occupied throughout month of October.

For the very young people in your life, Family Mud Bugs with Jessica O’Rourke on October 5 encourages you and your little ones (5yrs+) to explore nature and the outdoors together.

If you miss this workshop, Jessica will also run a similar event later in the month on October 29.



The very popular Babies and Toddlers monthly workshop with artist Naomi Draper will take place on October 10 and 12 . Also on Saturday 12th, Rock Babies with Tabby O’Callaghan is another date in the popular music series for smallies. This performance of rock’n’ roll ‘n’ nursery rhymes is for little people up to 5 years of age and their grown-ups.

For older children from 9 to 14 years of age, artist Nollaig Molloy will present a workshop where participants will create large-scale 3D drawings – like large scale paper sculptures.

This workshop with Nollaig is in response to the current exhibition at The Dock, by internationally renowned Irish artist, Maud Cotter and will take place on October 12.



There is an Open Trad sessions led by Stephen Doherty every Monday evening throughout October, 6-7pm. This is open to all ages and musicians of all abilities and instruments. It is a wonderful family event.



Yoga teacher in residence at The Dock, Tara Killeen, hosts an Art, Dance and Yoga workshop on Saturday, October 26 just in time for Halloween.

This new and exciting workshop is for children from 4 to 12 years and will be a melting pot of creativity, mindfulness and play. And you get to make spooky Halloween masks too!



And finally, long time tutor at The Dock, Pádraig Sweeney continues his weekly Trad music classes for primary school children each Wednesday afternoon from 4 pm. Pádraig encourages a love for traditional music and has taught tin whistle and flute to many young musicians throughout the county. As you can see there really is a lot on offer at The Dock throughout the month of October.



If you would like to find out some more about any of the events, you can check out www.thedock.ie or you can call the box office from 10 – 6 pm, Monday to Friday, or until 5pm on Saturdays. The staff at The Dock look forward to having you come to visit soon.

