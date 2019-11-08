Two Carrick-on-Shannon locals exhibit at Ardcarne Café

An exhibition of paintings from local artists, Margie Dunne and Mike Taylor, is now on at Ardcarne Garden Café, located in Ardcarne Garden Centre, near Boyle.



New artists will be featured every two months and the artwork available to view or purchase is commission-free, with the full price going directly to the artist. The café is open every day.



These exhibitions are being arranged with the help and assistance of Patricia Golden, co-ordinator of the local artist exhibition at The Boyle Arts Festival.



Margie Dunne has exhibited as a solo and group artist throughout Ireland and Britain. Working in oil and acrylic, Margie paints in heavily textured colours and tones which reflect the sense of impermanence of the landscape as weather and season’s change. Capturing the light and shadow of the earthy and mystical boglands is a particular passion, with Margie using a palette knife to create layers of atmospheric and vibrant textures.



Mike Taylor is an English artist now living near Carrick -on-Shannon. Mike works in watercolours and acrylics, mostly on location and has also illustrated books of local interest both in England and Ireland.

Mike’s paintings will also be available to purchase as greeting cards at Ardcarne Garden Centre Café.