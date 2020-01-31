Debs dress sale in aid of Cancer Support

A Debs Dress sale will take place in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote on Sunday, March 8 from 12 noon to 4pm, to raise funds for the Sligo Cancer Support Centre, which facilitates the North Leitrim Support Group.

For all who wish to register a fee of €10 is required, which will be donated to the Sligo Cancer Support Centre. All monies from dress sale will go directly to seller.

Do you have a debs dress hanging in your wardrobe that you no longer want and are you interested in selling or buying on the day?

Contact Geraldine, phone 086-1214822 or Bernie, phone 087- 9759762.