Opportunity for young people to be part of virtual exhibition at The Dock

The Dock in Carrick-on- Shannon is sending out an open call to all young people in Leitrim and the surrounding areas (Roscommon, Sligo, Longford and Cavan) to participate in a themed exhibition titled, Nature Nurture.

This new project called Young Exhibitors will see the creation of both a virtual and building based exhibition space where selected young artists will get to show their artwork.

So if you would like to exhibit your art work in one of the country's most highly regarded public galleries, then get busy with your ideas!

The exhibition will be curated by artist David Smith and Laura Mahon, Visual Arts and Education Manager at The Dock.

They will be choosing artwork that shows talent, imagination and artistic flair. Selected artworks will be exhibited in a new virtual gallery on The Dock website, curated by members of The Dock's current youth programme; The Collective Producers Project .

Later in the year, they will be offering the opportunity to show the original works at The Dock's beautiful physical gallery spaces.

Selected exhibitors will also have the chance to participate in virtual critiques/workshops withthe curators using social media/Zoom and other platforms.

The exhibition Nature Nurture is a themed title.

Recent times and events have highlighted the universal need for us to protect and celebrate the natural environment.

This exhibition asks young people to consider the importance of the natural world in all its forms and our relationship to it.

If you are interested The Dock invites you to respond to this theme Nature Nurture, to think about the beauty of our natural world, what we can do to appreciate and look after it more, what in the natural world makes you happy or amazes you, what nature offers you and your family that you think others should notice more.

Parents, teachers and guardians, please discuss this theme with young artists before they begin their artworks.

Works will be selected and judged based on artistic merit and also how you respond to this theme.

To take part you just have to visit Nature Nurture page on The Dock's website at www.thedock.ie and complete the application form you will find at the bottom of the page.

There are three age categories: 1) 7-10 years, 2) 11-14 years and 3) 15-18 years.

The exhibition is open to all 2D mediums and techniques (painting, drawing, photography, collage, mixed media, digital, etc.) with a maximum size limit of A3 (30x42cm). Submission to the exhibition is online only at Ethedockart.edu@gmail.com

The deadline for entry is 5pm on April 30. so make sure to get your submission in.

This initiative is supported under the Creative Ireland Programme through Leitrim County Council.

This project is part of Cruinniú na nÓg a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme’s Creative Youth plan to enable the creative potential of children and young people.

The inaugural Cruinniú na nÓg took place on June 23, 2018 with over 500 events taking place in cities, towns and villages across the country.